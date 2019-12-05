The Worst Color To Wear To A Job Interview

What's the WORST color you can wear to a job interview?

December 5, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
job interview

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CareerBuilder talked to over 2,000 hiring managers, and found that the worst color you can wear in an interview is ORANGE.

25% said orange makes you look more unprofessional than any other color.

The MOST-professional color you can wear is blue.  And black was a close second.

According to the survey, black is the color most associated with leadership.  Blue makes you seem like a team player.  Gray makes you seem logical or analytical.  White makes you seem organized.  Brown equals dependability.  And red is a POWER color.

The one time it might be okay to wear orange is if you're interviewing for a creative job.

The colors most associated with creativity are green, yellow, orange, and purple. 

