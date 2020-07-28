The Weirdest Town Name In Every State

What are the WEIRDEST town names in Missouri and Illinois?

July 28, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Town Name

(Photo by Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Zippiaspent some serious time and found the weirdest TOWN NAME in all 50 states.  Here are some of our favorites...

1.  Booger Hollow, Arkansas . . . and Booger Hole, West Virginia.

2.  Number Eight, Missouri . . . and Ninety Six, South Carolina.

3.  Paint Lick, Kentucky.

4.  Accident, Maryland.

5.  Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts.

6.  Dummer, New Hampshire.

7.  Handsome Eddy, New York.

8.  The founders of these three must not have been impressed:  Dull, Ohio . . . Boring, Oregon . . . and Bland, Virginia.

9.  Some random sounds also made the list:  Eek, Alaska . . . What Cheer, Iowa . . . Zap, North Dakota . . . and Ding Dong, Texas.

10.  Lots of animal names:  Frog Eye, Alabama . . . Catfish Paradise, Arizona . . . Flea Hill, Delaware . . . Chicken Bristle, Illinois . . . Elephant Butte, New Mexico . . . Plenty Bears, South Dakota . . . Mosquitoville, Vermont . . . and Worms, Nebraska. 

