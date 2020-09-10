The Toy Hall Of Fame Finalists For 2020

The National Toy Hall of Fame just announced the finalists for its 2020 class!

September 10, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
He-Man

(Photo by Angela Papuga/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The 12 finalists for this year's class of TOYS for The National Toy Hall of Fame are:  Baby Nancy doll . . . bingo . . . Breyer toy horses . . . Jenga . . . Lite-Brite . . . He-Man action figures . . . My Little Pony . . . Risk . . . sidewalk chalk . . . the game Sorry! . . . Tamagotchi . . . and Yahtzee.

The winners will be voted on by toy industry experts . . . plus public voting at ToyHallOfFame.org for the next week.  Around three of the 12 toys will wind up getting inducted.  They'll be announced on November 5th.

Last year the three toys that made it in were the coloring book, "Magic: The Gathering" cards, and Matchbox cars.

Four of the nominees this year were ones that didn't make the cut last year:  Jenga, He-Man, My Little Pony, and Risk. 

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
Toys
2020
class
Toy
hall
fame
National Toy Hall of Fame
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
finalists