The Top-Trending Words Of 2020

A group called the Global Language Monitor looks at the top-trending words each year. And "covid" has already CRUSHED the record for most cited word or phrase.

It's been cited at least 100 TIMES more than every previous word of the year. And "Covid-19" is #2 on the list.

Here are the Top 10 words for the first half of 2020...

1. Covid.

2. Covid-19.

3. Coronavirus.

4. Corona.

5. Face mask.

6. Progress.

7. Truth.

8. Social distancing.

9. Trade war.

10. Sustainability.

