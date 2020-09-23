The Top Things We Overthink

Seven out of 10 people say they waste too much time dwelling on things, or considering their options. Here are the 10 things we overthink the most on any given day...

1. The best way to back out of plans you made.

2. What to wear.

3. Are you making the right decisions with your money?

4. Did something you say sound offensive to other people?

5. How to ask someone for money they owe you.

6. The exact wording of a text message.

7. Why someone you texted or emailed hasn't responded yet.

8. What your friends think of you.

9. How much to spend on a gift.

10. Why your friend never called back.

