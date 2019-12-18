The Top Tech Gadgets Of The Decade

Here are the top TECH gadgets of the decade according to "Time".

December 18, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
iphone

"Time" magazine just released a list of the 10 best technological gadgets of the 2010s.

Here are their picks...

1.  Apple iPad, 2010.

2.  Tesla Model S, 2012.

3.  Raspberry Pi mini computer, 2012.

4.  Google Chromecast, 2013.

5.  DJI Phantom drone, 2013.

6.  Amazon Echo, 2014.

7.  Apple Watch, 2015.

8.  Apple AirPods, 2016.

9.  Nintendo Switch, 2017.

10.  Xbox Adaptive Controller for people with limited mobility, 2018. 

