The Top Tech Gadgets Of The Decade

"Time" magazine just released a list of the 10 best technological gadgets of the 2010s.

Here are their picks...

1. Apple iPad, 2010.

2. Tesla Model S, 2012.

3. Raspberry Pi mini computer, 2012.

4. Google Chromecast, 2013.

5. DJI Phantom drone, 2013.

6. Amazon Echo, 2014.

7. Apple Watch, 2015.

8. Apple AirPods, 2016.

9. Nintendo Switch, 2017.

10. Xbox Adaptive Controller for people with limited mobility, 2018.

