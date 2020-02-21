The Top Reasons Married Couples Argue

A new study at Oakland University in Michigan found the most common reasons married couples fight.

The top 10 are: Not showing enough affection . . . a lack of communication . . . someone not paying enough attention to the other . . . not feeling appreciated . . . feelings . . . Jealousy . . . talking to an ex . . . being possessive . . . past relationships . . .

and whose friends you're spending more time with.

And some things that finished a little lower on the list are . . .

Chores in 12th place . . . 13th is who does more work . . . 17th is frequency of sex and 18th is what sexual acts to do . . . 20th is in-laws . . . 22nd is who's in control . . . and 30th is someone spending too much money.

