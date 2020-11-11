The Top Movies And TV Shows We're Re-Watching During Quarantine
What have you been RE-WATCHING during quarantine?
How many movies and TV shows have you re-watched since the pandemic locked us all in our homes? A new poll found that the average American has re-watched 14 movies and 30 episodes since the COVID-19 lockdown began. Here's the Top 10 of each:
Movies:
1. "Jurassic Park" (26%)
2. "Indiana Jones" (19%)
3. "Die Hard" (19%)
4. "Home Alone" (18%)
5. "Back to the Future" (16%)
6. "Forrest Gump" (15%)
7. "The Shawshank Redemption" (15%)
8. "Ghostbusters" (15%)
9. "Men in Black" (15%)
10. "Shrek" (15%)
TV Shows:
1. "Seinfeld" (18%)
2. "Game of Thrones" (17%)
3. "Friends" (17%)
4. "The Office" (16%)
5. "I Love Lucy" (16%)
6. "The Twilight Zone" (16%)
7. "New Girl" (15%)
8. "Bob's Burgers" (14%)
9. "Supernatural" (14%)
10. "The Vampire Diaries" (13%)
