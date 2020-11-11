The Top Movies And TV Shows We're Re-Watching During Quarantine

What have you been RE-WATCHING during quarantine?

November 11, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
How many movies and TV shows have you re-watched since the pandemic locked us all in our homes?  A new poll found that the average American has re-watched 14 movies and 30 episodes since the COVID-19 lockdown began.  Here's the Top 10 of each:

Movies:

1.  "Jurassic Park" (26%)

2.  "Indiana Jones" (19%)

3.  "Die Hard" (19%)

4.  "Home Alone" (18%)

5.  "Back to the Future" (16%)

6.  "Forrest Gump" (15%)

7.  "The Shawshank Redemption" (15%)

8.  "Ghostbusters" (15%)

9.  "Men in Black" (15%)

10. "Shrek" (15%)

 

TV Shows:

1.  "Seinfeld" (18%)

2.  "Game of Thrones" (17%)

3.  "Friends" (17%)

4.  "The Office" (16%)

5.  "I Love Lucy" (16%)

6.  "The Twilight Zone" (16%)

7.  "New Girl" (15%)

8.  "Bob's Burgers" (14%)

9.  "Supernatural" (14%)

10.  "The Vampire Diaries" (13%)

