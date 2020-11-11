The Top Movies And TV Shows We're Re-Watching During Quarantine

How many movies and TV shows have you re-watched since the pandemic locked us all in our homes? A new poll found that the average American has re-watched 14 movies and 30 episodes since the COVID-19 lockdown began. Here's the Top 10 of each:

Movies:

1. "Jurassic Park" (26%)

2. "Indiana Jones" (19%)

3. "Die Hard" (19%)

4. "Home Alone" (18%)

5. "Back to the Future" (16%)

6. "Forrest Gump" (15%)

7. "The Shawshank Redemption" (15%)

8. "Ghostbusters" (15%)

9. "Men in Black" (15%)

10. "Shrek" (15%)

TV Shows:

1. "Seinfeld" (18%)

2. "Game of Thrones" (17%)

3. "Friends" (17%)

4. "The Office" (16%)

5. "I Love Lucy" (16%)

6. "The Twilight Zone" (16%)

7. "New Girl" (15%)

8. "Bob's Burgers" (14%)

9. "Supernatural" (14%)

10. "The Vampire Diaries" (13%)

