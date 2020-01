A new survey asked Americans to name their top goals for 2020...

1. Get finances in order.

2. Get out of debt.

3. Learn something new.

4. Get more organized.

5. Buy a new home.

6. Exercise more.

7. Spend more time with family and friends.

8. Travel more.

9. Do something nice for yourself.

10. Learn a new skill.

Click Here to see more.