Here are some of the most unusual names that parents picked for babies this past year, according to the Social Security Administration.

All of these names went to more than FIVE babies, but fewer than 10. Some highlights...

1. Cinderella.

2. Mama.

3. Dairy.

4. Iceland.

5. Macgyver.

6. Atilla.

7. Infantboy.

8. Rambo.

9. Princecharles.

10. Subaru.

Click Here to see more.