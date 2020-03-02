The States That Best Represent America

Illinios is the state that BEST represents America??!!

March 2, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Illinois

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

With the primaries going on, there's a lot of talk about which states best represent America as a whole.  So a new study ranked all 50 states according to how "American" they are . . .

Researchers looked at about 30 factors, like age, diversity, income, unemployment, religion, and party affiliation.

And the state that most-represents America as a whole is . . . ILLIINOIS.

The top ten are Illinois . . . Florida . . . Michigan . . . Arizona . . . Ohio . . . Pennsylvania . . . Virginia . . . Delaware . . . North Carolina . . . and Indiana. 

Missouri was ranked 11th.

The LEAST-representative state is Vermont.  It's followed by Mississippi, Utah, West Virginia, and Massachusetts.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
State
Best
represents
America
whole
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim