The States People Hate The Most

A study in January looked at which states hate each other the most. And the only one that hated all other states equally was New Jersey.

And not to dump on Jersey, but it turns out there's a lot of SELF HATE going on too...

A new study looked at the most-hated states when you include how people who LIVE there feel about it.

In other words, which state is the most hated by everyone else AND itself. And New Jersey is #1.

They got the self-hate stats from a recent poll on state pride, and by looking at how many people have moved away recently.

According to the results, the ten most-hated states are: New Jersey . . . Texas . . . California . . . Oklahoma . . . Florida . . . Michigan . . . Kentucky . . . Indiana . . . Alabama . . . and Kansas.

The ten LEAST-hated states are: Idaho . . . Utah . . . Washington . . . Nevada . . . Arizona . . . Colorado . . . Oregon . . . South Dakota . . . Montana . . . and Wyoming.

