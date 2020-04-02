The Names That Are Good And Bad With Money

An online investment company analyzed the results from its 12 million users over the past year to figure out which NAMES had the best returns, and which had the worst.

The five men's names that are the best with money are: Andrew . . . Sam . . . Alex . . . Christopher . . . and Darren. And the five women's names that are the best with money are: Anna . . . Maria . . . Laura . . . Helen . . . and Sarah.

The five men's names that are worst with money are: Ali . . . Rob . . . Dan . . . Chris . . . and Dominic. And the five women's names that are worst with money are: Karen . . . Claire . . . Lisa . . . Jennifer . . . and Rachel.

