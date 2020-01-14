The Most Stressful Things In Life

A new survey found the 10 most stressful things in our lives...

1. Taxes. 73% of people say it's a top cause of stress in their life.

2. Going to the doctor, 67%.

3. Holiday shopping, 64%.

4. Going to the dentist, 64%.

5. Family events, 64%.

6. Credit card debt, 64%.

7. Traveling, 61%.

8. How much money we have in the bank, 60%.

9. Paying our rent or mortgage, 59%.

10. Visits from our in-laws, 59%.

