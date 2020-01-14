The Most Stressful Things In Life

Here are the things causing you the MOST STRESS...

January 14, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
stress

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey found the 10 most stressful things in our lives...

1.  Taxes.  73% of people say it's a top cause of stress in their life.

2.  Going to the doctor, 67%.

3.  Holiday shopping, 64%.

4.  Going to the dentist, 64%.

5.  Family events, 64%.

6.  Credit card debt, 64%.

7.  Traveling, 61%.

8.  How much money we have in the bank, 60%.

9.  Paying our rent or mortgage, 59%.

10.  Visits from our in-laws, 59%. 

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
Y98 Morning Show
most
stressful
things
Life