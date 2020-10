Google just released its annual "fright-geist" list of the Halloween costumes people are searching for the most.

And the top 10 are...

1. Witch.

2. Dinosaur.

3. Harley Quinn.

4. Rabbit.

5. Clown.

6. Angel.

7. "Fortnite".

8. Devil.

9. Ninja.

10. Spider-Man.

Click Here to see more.