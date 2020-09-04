The Most Popular TV Shows Of 2020 So Far

The Internet Movie Database released a list of the top 10 most popular TV shows of 2020 so far, based on their ratings system, and these are the 10 that had the highest user ratings:

1. "The Last Dance", ESPN and Netflix

2. "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", HBO

3. "The Outsider", HBO

4. "How the Universe Works", Science Channel

5. "Dark", Netflix

6. "Westworld", HBO

7. "Better Call Saul", AMC

8. "Curb Your Enthusiasm", HBO

9. "Normal People", Hulu

10. "Top Gear", BBC

