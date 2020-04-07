The Most Popular "Tiger King" Star In Each State

"Tiger King" is very popular on Netflix right now, and someone did an analysis using data from Google Trends to find the MOST POPULAR star of the show in each state.

JOE EXOTIC came out on top in EVERY state. Which makes sense, since he's the main focus of the show. So they looked at everyone ELSE on the show, and here's what they found...

DOC ANTLE and CAROLE BASKIN were the most popular, with EIGHT states apiece. Illinois is apparently a BIG Baskin fan.

JAMES GARRETSON, with SIX states. He's the guy Joe referred to as a "walking Chucky doll." He hints at the end of the doc that he's got info that could take a lot of other people down.

And Missouri, Alaska and Hawaii are big TRAVIS MALDONADO fans.

