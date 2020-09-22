The Most Popular Halloween Costumes For Kids, Adults, And Pets

According to the National Retail Federation, about half of people are still planning to dress up this year which pretty much the same number of people who dressed up last year.

The 10 most popular costumes for kids are: Princess . . . Spider-Man . . . superhero . . . ghost . . . Batman . . . witch . . . vampire . . . "Frozen" characters . . . pumpkin . . . and cat.

The 10 most popular costumes for adults are: Witch . . . vampire . . . cat . . . Batman . . . ghost . . . pirate . . . zombie . . . nurse . . . princess . . . and a tie for 10th place between doctor and Spider-Man.

And the 10 most popular costumes for pets are: Pumpkin . . . hot dog . . . superhero . . . cat . . . bumblebee . . . ghost . . . dog . . . witch . . . devil . . . and bat.

