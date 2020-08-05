The Most Pirated TV Shows During The Pandemic

A global analytics company called Parrot Analytics has released a list of the 10 TV shows that have been the most pirated in the last 60 days at the height of the pandemic.

They are:

1. "Game of Thrones", HBO

2. "Rick and Morty", Adult Swim

3. "My Hero Academia", Hulu

4. "The Walking Dead", AMC

5. "SpongeBob SquarePants", Nickelodeon

6. "The 100", The CW

7. "The Mandalorian", Disney+

8. "The Flash", CW

9. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", ABC

10. "Harley Quinn", DC Universe

Click Here to see more.