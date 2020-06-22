The Most Common "Rules Of The House"

How many of these "rules of the house" did YOUR parents make you follow?

June 22, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
A new survey looked at the most common "rules of the house" we had growing up...

1.  You can't play until you finish your homework.  43% of us had to deal with that one.

2.  No TV until homework is done, 37%.

3.  You can't leave the table until you eat all your vegetables, 35%.

4.  No sweets until after dinner, 34%.

5.  A limit on TV time if it was a school night, 30%.

6.  Finish everything on your plate even if you don't like it, 29%.

7.  You can't do anything fun until your chores are finished, 28%.

8.  No snacks right before dinner, 27%.

9.  Be home before the streetlights turn on, 27%.

10.  No eating in your bedroom, 25%.

The survey also asked people to name the top things that made someone's house a "cool house" when they were kids.  The top answers were good snacks . . . video games . . . cable TV . . . a pool . . . and better toys than you had at home. 

