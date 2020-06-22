A new survey looked at the most common "rules of the house" we had growing up...

1. You can't play until you finish your homework. 43% of us had to deal with that one.

2. No TV until homework is done, 37%.

3. You can't leave the table until you eat all your vegetables, 35%.

4. No sweets until after dinner, 34%.

5. A limit on TV time if it was a school night, 30%.

6. Finish everything on your plate even if you don't like it, 29%.

7. You can't do anything fun until your chores are finished, 28%.

8. No snacks right before dinner, 27%.

9. Be home before the streetlights turn on, 27%.

10. No eating in your bedroom, 25%.

The survey also asked people to name the top things that made someone's house a "cool house" when they were kids. The top answers were good snacks . . . video games . . . cable TV . . . a pool . . . and better toys than you had at home.

