The Most Common Nightmares
What is one of your NIGHTMARES?
February 12, 2020
Have you ever dreamed you were late for work? According to a new study, it's one of the most common nightmares we have. Here are the top 10...
1. Dreams where you're falling. 65% of us have experienced that one.
2. Being chased, 63%.
3. Dying, 55%.
4. Feeling lost, 54%.
5. Feeling trapped, 52%.
6. Being attacked, 50%.
7. Missing an important event, 44%.
8. Waking up late for work, 43%.
9. Sex-related stuff, 40%.
10. A loved one dying, 36%.
