The Most Common Nightmares

February 12, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
nightmare

Have you ever dreamed you were late for work?  According to a new study, it's one of the most common nightmares we have.  Here are the top 10...

1.  Dreams where you're falling.  65% of us have experienced that one.

2.  Being chased, 63%.

3.  Dying, 55%.

4.  Feeling lost, 54%.

5.  Feeling trapped, 52%.

6.  Being attacked, 50%.

7.  Missing an important event, 44%.

8.  Waking up late for work, 43%.

9.  Sex-related stuff, 40%.

10.  A loved one dying, 36%.

