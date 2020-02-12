Have you ever dreamed you were late for work? According to a new study, it's one of the most common nightmares we have. Here are the top 10...

1. Dreams where you're falling. 65% of us have experienced that one.

2. Being chased, 63%.

3. Dying, 55%.

4. Feeling lost, 54%.

5. Feeling trapped, 52%.

6. Being attacked, 50%.

7. Missing an important event, 44%.

8. Waking up late for work, 43%.

9. Sex-related stuff, 40%.

10. A loved one dying, 36%.

