June 3, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
You're going to have to live for a lot more years to beat this Guinness world record...

A woman named Emily Canellos-Sims from Kewanee, Illinois has the new Guinness world record for the largest overdue library book fine.  She returned a poetry book called "Days and Deeds" her mother checked out back in April of 1955.

The total fine she paid was...  $345.14. 

