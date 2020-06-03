The Largest Overdue Library Book Fine
There's a new WORLD RECORD for the largest overdue library book fine.
June 3, 2020
You're going to have to live for a lot more years to beat this Guinness world record...
A woman named Emily Canellos-Sims from Kewanee, Illinois has the new Guinness world record for the largest overdue library book fine. She returned a poetry book called "Days and Deeds" her mother checked out back in April of 1955.
The total fine she paid was... $345.14.
Click Here to see more.