The Hot Toys For The Holidays

Toys"R"Us, left for dead a mere two years ago, appears to be fully recovered and has relaunched its annual Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the upcoming 2020 holiday season.

This year's Top 20 Hot Toy List plays out like this, in alphabetical order:

- Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse with Wheelchair Accessible Elevator from Mattel

- Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush from Just Play

- Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Magical Flying Pixie Toy from Spin Master

- Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Playset from Mattel

- KidiZoom Creator Cam from VTech

- LEGO DOTS from LEGO

- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower 75969 Building Set from LEGO

- LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit from LEGO

- Little People Launch & Loop Raceway from Fisher-Price

- Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm 1:15 Scale All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck from Spin Master

- Nintendo Switch™ Console with Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con from Nintendo

- Operation Pet Scan Board Game from Hasbro

- PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle from Spin Master

- Peppa Pig Shopping Mall Playset from Jazwares, LLC

- Pets Alive Fifi the Flossing Sloth from Zuru

- PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ Playset from Just Play

- Rainbow High Fashion Dolls from MGA Entertainment

- Squeakee The Balloon Dog from Moose Toys

- Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition from Hasbro

- The Animal Interactive Unboxing Toy Truck from Spin Master

