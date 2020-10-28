The Horror Movies Set In Missouri And Illinois

If you're looking for a horror movie with some local flair, choose a movie that was either filmed in, or set in, your state. Luckily, we have a list to help you out.

It includes "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", which was both filmed in AND set in Texas,or "Rosemary's Baby", which was filmed in and set in New York.

Same with "It" in Maine and "You're Next" which was filmed in MISSOURI.

Movies that were just set in a state include "Halloween" in ILLINOIS, "A Nightmare on Elm Street" in Ohio, and "Return of the Living Dead" in Kentucky Since THEY were all filmed in California!

