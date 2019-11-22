The Highest Grossing Animated Movies Of All Time Worldwide
Here are the HIGHEST GROSSING animated movies EVER...
"Frozen 2" is FINALLY hitting theaters, and industry analysts are expecting it to make around $100 million in the U.S alone in its first weekend.
That makes you wonder where it'll end up on the list of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time.
One website put out a list of the current Top 30, and they used the total WORLDWIDE gross for each. Here's the Top 10:
1. "The Lion King", 2019 . . . $1.66 billion . . . Obviously, they're still considering it an animated movie because of CGI, even though it's also being called "live-action" remake.
2. "Frozen", 2013 . . . $1.27 billion
3. "Incredibles 2", 2018 . . . $1.24 billion
4. "Minions", 2015 . . . $1.16 billion
5. "Toy Story 4", 2019 . . . $1.07 billion
6. "Toy Story 3", 2010 . . . $1.07 billion
7. "Despicable Me 3", 2017 . . . $1.03 billion
8. "Finding Dory", 2016 . . . $1.03 billion
9. "Zootopia", 2016 . . . $1.02 billion
10. "Despicable Me 2", 2013 . . . $971 million
