The Highest Grossing Animated Movies Of All Time Worldwide

"Frozen 2" is FINALLY hitting theaters, and industry analysts are expecting it to make around $100 million in the U.S alone in its first weekend.

That makes you wonder where it'll end up on the list of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time.

One website put out a list of the current Top 30, and they used the total WORLDWIDE gross for each. Here's the Top 10:

1. "The Lion King", 2019 . . . $1.66 billion . . . Obviously, they're still considering it an animated movie because of CGI, even though it's also being called "live-action" remake.

2. "Frozen", 2013 . . . $1.27 billion

3. "Incredibles 2", 2018 . . . $1.24 billion

4. "Minions", 2015 . . . $1.16 billion

5. "Toy Story 4", 2019 . . . $1.07 billion

6. "Toy Story 3", 2010 . . . $1.07 billion

7. "Despicable Me 3", 2017 . . . $1.03 billion

8. "Finding Dory", 2016 . . . $1.03 billion

9. "Zootopia", 2016 . . . $1.02 billion

10. "Despicable Me 2", 2013 . . . $971 million

