The Highest-Earning Celebrity Brands
Find out the highest-earning CELEBRITY brands.
October 1, 2020
A website has put together a list of the 50 highest-earning celebrity BRANDS. Here's the Top 10:
1. Beats Electronics, Dr. Dre, estimated annual revenue $1.5 billion
2. Yeezy, Kanye West, $1.3 billion
3. The Jessica Simpson Collection, Jessica Simpson, $1 billion
4. Fenty Beauty, Rihanna, $570 million
5. Fenty (Fashion House), Rihanna, $387.6 million
6. Honest Company, Jessica Alba, $380.9 million
7. Fabletics, Kate Hudson, $300 million
8. Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, $177 million
9. Savage X Fenty, Rihanna, $150 million
10. Tidal, Jay-Z, $147.6 million
