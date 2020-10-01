The Highest-Earning Celebrity Brands

Find out the highest-earning CELEBRITY brands.

October 1, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
beats

(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

 

A website has put together a list of the 50 highest-earning celebrity BRANDS.  Here's the Top 10:

1.  Beats Electronics, Dr. Dre, estimated annual revenue $1.5 billion

2.  Yeezy, Kanye West, $1.3 billion

3.  The Jessica Simpson Collection, Jessica Simpson, $1 billion

4.  Fenty Beauty, Rihanna, $570 million

5.  Fenty (Fashion House), Rihanna, $387.6 million

6.  Honest Company, Jessica Alba, $380.9 million

7.  Fabletics, Kate Hudson, $300 million

8.  Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, $177 million

9.  Savage X Fenty, Rihanna, $150 million

10.  Tidal, Jay-Z, $147.6 million

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
highest-earning
Celebrity
brands
earning
highest
The Wake Up
Tim
Jen
Wake Up