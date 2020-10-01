The Highest-Earning Celebrity Brands

A website has put together a list of the 50 highest-earning celebrity BRANDS. Here's the Top 10:

1. Beats Electronics, Dr. Dre, estimated annual revenue $1.5 billion

2. Yeezy, Kanye West, $1.3 billion

3. The Jessica Simpson Collection, Jessica Simpson, $1 billion

4. Fenty Beauty, Rihanna, $570 million

5. Fenty (Fashion House), Rihanna, $387.6 million

6. Honest Company, Jessica Alba, $380.9 million

7. Fabletics, Kate Hudson, $300 million

8. Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, $177 million

9. Savage X Fenty, Rihanna, $150 million

10. Tidal, Jay-Z, $147.6 million

