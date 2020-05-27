The Happiest Songs Of All Time

According to a survey of 1,300 people, "Mr. Blue Sky" by ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA is the Happiest Song of All Time. It came out in 1978, and the late-'70s in general was named the era with the MOST happy songs.

Today's kids know "Mr. Blue Sky" from the opening scene of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2".

Here are the Top 10 Happiest Songs...

1. "Mr. Blue Sky", ELO, 1978

2. "Don't Stop Me Now", Queen, 1979

3. "Stayin' Alive", the Bee Gees, 1977

4. "Dancing Queen", ABBA, 1976

5. "Livin' on a Prayer", Bon Jovi, 1986

6. "Come on Eileen", Dexys Midnight Runners, 1982

7. "You Can Call Me Al", Paul Simon, 1986

8. "Walking on Sunshine", Katrina and the Waves, 1983

9. "Just Can't Get Enough", Depeche Mode, 1982

10. "Never Gonna Give You Up", Rick Astley, 1987

