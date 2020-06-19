The Greatest "Final Number 1 Hits" Of All-Time

"Billboard" came up with a cool premise for a list: The greatest FINAL #1 hits of all-time. So, in a way, who went out on top the best?

Here's how they did it: They looked at all the acts with at least FOUR #1 hits . . . and then focused on the ones who haven't had one in at least 10 years. So, while it's possible that they have a resurgence, it's also possible that they've peaked.

Then, "Billboard" RANKED the final hits from best to worst. Here's the list:

1. Elvis Presley, "Suspicious Minds", 1969

2. The Jackson 5, "I'll Be There", 1970

3. Cher, "Believe", 1999

4. The Temptations, "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone", 1972

5. Jay-Z & Alicia Keys, "Empire State of Mind", 2009

6. Madonna, "Music", 2000

7. Blondie, "Rapture", 1981

8. The Beatles, "The Long and Winding Road", 1970

9. Janet Jackson, "All For You", 2001

10. Whitney Houston, "Exhale (Shoop, Shoop)", 1995

11. The Rolling Stones, "Miss You", 1978

12. Stevie Wonder, "Part-Time Lover", 1985

13. Diana Ross & the Supremes, "Someday We'll Be Together", 1969

14. The Bee Gees, "Love You Inside Out", 1979

15. Destiny's Child, "Bootylicious", 2001

16. Prince and the New Power Generation, "Cream", 1991

17. Diana Ross & Lionel Richie, "Endless Love", 1981 . . . It was Diana's last.

18. The Four Seasons, "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)", 1976

19. TLC, "Unpretty", 1999

20. Hall & Oates, "Out of Touch", 1984

