The Greatest "Final Number 1 Hits" Of All-Time
Are these songs really the greatest FINAL number 1 hits EVER?
"Billboard" came up with a cool premise for a list: The greatest FINAL #1 hits of all-time. So, in a way, who went out on top the best?
Here's how they did it: They looked at all the acts with at least FOUR #1 hits . . . and then focused on the ones who haven't had one in at least 10 years. So, while it's possible that they have a resurgence, it's also possible that they've peaked.
Then, "Billboard" RANKED the final hits from best to worst. Here's the list:
1. Elvis Presley, "Suspicious Minds", 1969
2. The Jackson 5, "I'll Be There", 1970
3. Cher, "Believe", 1999
4. The Temptations, "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone", 1972
5. Jay-Z & Alicia Keys, "Empire State of Mind", 2009
6. Madonna, "Music", 2000
7. Blondie, "Rapture", 1981
8. The Beatles, "The Long and Winding Road", 1970
9. Janet Jackson, "All For You", 2001
10. Whitney Houston, "Exhale (Shoop, Shoop)", 1995
11. The Rolling Stones, "Miss You", 1978
12. Stevie Wonder, "Part-Time Lover", 1985
13. Diana Ross & the Supremes, "Someday We'll Be Together", 1969
14. The Bee Gees, "Love You Inside Out", 1979
15. Destiny's Child, "Bootylicious", 2001
16. Prince and the New Power Generation, "Cream", 1991
17. Diana Ross & Lionel Richie, "Endless Love", 1981 . . . It was Diana's last.
18. The Four Seasons, "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)", 1976
19. TLC, "Unpretty", 1999
20. Hall & Oates, "Out of Touch", 1984
