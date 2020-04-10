The Funniest Movies Of All Time

Are these really funniest movies EVER?

April 10, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
SuperBad

The website ListVerse.com has a rundown of the "Top 10 Funniest Movies of All Time"...

1.  "Superbad", 2007

2.  "Borat", 2006

3.  "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy", 2004

4.  "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut", 1999

5.  "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery", 1997

6.  "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation", 1989

7.  "The Naked Gun", 1988

8.  "Caddyshack", 1980

9.  "Airplane!", 1980

10.  "Monty Python and the Holy Grail", 1975

