The 'Clumsiest' Names

People with certain names may be more susceptible to accidents, according to new data compiled by Uplift Legal Funding.

The lawsuit loan-funding service recently released its findings on its website, listing the top 10 names of men and women who are considered the "clumsiest" and "most accident-prone".

For MEN...

1) Kyle

2) Blake

3) Brian)

4) Ryan

5) Daniel

6) Mark

7) Bob

8) Samuel

9) William

10) James

for WOMEN...

1) Hailey

2) Taylor

3) Linda

4) Barbara

5) Kimberley

6) Mary

7) Angela

8) Deborah

9) Gabrielle

10) Louise

Along with the 20 names, the company was also able to determine through their data that women are 37 percent more likely to suffer an injury by falling over as opposed to their male counterparts.

Men, meanwhile, are 23 percent more likely to have an accident in the home than anywhere else.

