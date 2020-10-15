The 'Clumsiest' Names
Are these really the names that people have who are most ACCIDENT-PRONE?
People with certain names may be more susceptible to accidents, according to new data compiled by Uplift Legal Funding.
The lawsuit loan-funding service recently released its findings on its website, listing the top 10 names of men and women who are considered the "clumsiest" and "most accident-prone".
For MEN...
1) Kyle
2) Blake
3) Brian)
4) Ryan
5) Daniel
6) Mark
7) Bob
8) Samuel
9) William
10) James
for WOMEN...
1) Hailey
2) Taylor
3) Linda
4) Barbara
5) Kimberley
6) Mary
7) Angela
8) Deborah
9) Gabrielle
10) Louise
Along with the 20 names, the company was also able to determine through their data that women are 37 percent more likely to suffer an injury by falling over as opposed to their male counterparts.
Men, meanwhile, are 23 percent more likely to have an accident in the home than anywhere else.
