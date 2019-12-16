The Best TV Shows Of The Decade

Are these really the BEST TV shows of the last ten years?

December 16, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Better Call Saul

"Salon" magazine has a list of the best TV shows of the decade...

1.  "The Leftovers", HBO (2014-2017)

2.  "The Americans", FX (2013-2018)

3.  "Fleabag", Amazon. (2016-2019)

4.  "Better Call Saul", AMC (2015-?)

5.  "Rectify", Sundance TV (2013-2016)

6.  "Insecure", HBO (2016-?)

7.  "Justified", FX (2010-2015)

8.  "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story", FX (2016)

9.  "The Good Wife", CBS (2009-2016)

10.  "Atlanta", FX (2016-?)

11.  "The Good Place", NBC (2016-2019)

12.  "Parks and Recreation", NBC (2009-2015)

13.  "RuPaul’s Drag Race", Logo/VH1 (2009-?)

14.  "Hannibal", NBC (2013-2015)

15.  "Downton Abbey", PBS (2010-2015)

They admit that they snubbed "Game of Thrones", because it was, quote, "unevenly written and downright infuriating at times."

