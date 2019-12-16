The Best TV Shows Of The Decade
Are these really the BEST TV shows of the last ten years?
"Salon" magazine has a list of the best TV shows of the decade...
1. "The Leftovers", HBO (2014-2017)
2. "The Americans", FX (2013-2018)
3. "Fleabag", Amazon. (2016-2019)
4. "Better Call Saul", AMC (2015-?)
5. "Rectify", Sundance TV (2013-2016)
6. "Insecure", HBO (2016-?)
7. "Justified", FX (2010-2015)
8. "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story", FX (2016)
9. "The Good Wife", CBS (2009-2016)
10. "Atlanta", FX (2016-?)
11. "The Good Place", NBC (2016-2019)
12. "Parks and Recreation", NBC (2009-2015)
13. "RuPaul’s Drag Race", Logo/VH1 (2009-?)
14. "Hannibal", NBC (2013-2015)
15. "Downton Abbey", PBS (2010-2015)
They admit that they snubbed "Game of Thrones", because it was, quote, "unevenly written and downright infuriating at times."
Click Here to see more.