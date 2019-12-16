"Salon" magazine has a list of the best TV shows of the decade...

1. "The Leftovers", HBO (2014-2017)

2. "The Americans", FX (2013-2018)

3. "Fleabag", Amazon. (2016-2019)

4. "Better Call Saul", AMC (2015-?)

5. "Rectify", Sundance TV (2013-2016)

6. "Insecure", HBO (2016-?)

7. "Justified", FX (2010-2015)

8. "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story", FX (2016)

9. "The Good Wife", CBS (2009-2016)

10. "Atlanta", FX (2016-?)

11. "The Good Place", NBC (2016-2019)

12. "Parks and Recreation", NBC (2009-2015)

13. "RuPaul’s Drag Race", Logo/VH1 (2009-?)

14. "Hannibal", NBC (2013-2015)

15. "Downton Abbey", PBS (2010-2015)

They admit that they snubbed "Game of Thrones", because it was, quote, "unevenly written and downright infuriating at times."

Click Here to see more.