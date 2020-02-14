The Best TV Couples Of All Time

It's Valentine's Day, so everyone is putting out COUPLES-RELATED content, and TheWrap.com has a list of the 47 best TV couples of all time.

Here are 15 highlights ...

1. Lily and Marshall, "How I Met Your Mother"

2. Randall and Beth, "This Is Us"

3. Jim and Pam, "The Office"

4. Lucy and Ricky, "I Love Lucy"

5. Archie and Edith, "All in the Family"

6. Jin and Sun, "Lost"

7. Kevin and Winnie, "The Wonder Years"

8. George and Louise, "The Jeffersons"

9. Homer and Marge, "The Simpsons"

10. Monica and Chandler, "Friends"

11. Cory and Topanga, "Boy Meets World"

12. Mitch and Cam, "Modern Family"

13. April and Andy, "Parks and Recreation"

14. Sam and Diane, "Cheers"

15. Mike and Carol, "The Brady Bunch"

