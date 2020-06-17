A survey asked 2,000 people over 50 to name the best things about getting older. Here are the five most common answers...

1. More life experience. So you're wiser and make better decisions.

2. Being comfortable in your own skin. Yes, even though we stress over wrinkles, we still end up feeling more confident.

3. Having a greater sense of gratitude for the little things in life. And study after study shows that the more thankful you are, the happier you are.

4. More independence and freedom. Especially if you can retire at some point, and have financial stability.

5. You learn to let things go. Or in other words, you figure out what's really important, and don't sweat the small stuff.

