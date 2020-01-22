The Best Super Bowls Of All Time

"USA Today" has a ranking of all 53 Super Bowls, with the BEST being the Patriots / Falcons overtime thriller from a few years ago, and the WORST being that 43-8 Seattle / Denver dud in 2014.

Here are the Top 10...

1. Super Bowl 51, 2016 season. New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28, overtime: Brady threw for a then-Super Bowl record 466 yards, leading his team to 31 unanswered points, after Atlanta led 28-3 in the third quarter.

2. Super Bowl 42, 2007 season. New York Giants 17, Patriots 14: Arguably the biggest upset in Super Bowl history, the Giants derailed New England's march to the still-elusive, perfect, 19-0 record.

3. Super Bowl 49, 2014 season. Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24: It'll be remembered for Russell Wilson's goal-line interception with the game hanging in the balance when the Seahawks should've given the ball to BEAST MODE!

4. Super Bowl 23, 1988 season. San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16: Arguably the first Super Bowl classic. Joe Montana led an 11-play, 92-yard drive that finished with a game-winning TD pass to John Taylor with 34 seconds to go.

5. Super Bowl 43, 2008 season. Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23: It had a little bit of everything . . . a 100-yard interception return to end the first half, a furious fourth-quarterback comeback, and a laser shot TD pass for the win.

6. Super Bowl 34, 1999 season. St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16: The "Greatest Show on Turf" scored its third-fewest points of the season, but MVP Kurt Warner's then-record 414 passing yards was enough.

7. Super Bowl 52, 2017 season. Philadelphia Eagles 41, Patriots 33: MVP backup QB Nick Foles led the charge, and his 1-yard TD grab before halftime on the now-legendary "Philly Special" was the icing on the cake.

8. Super Bowl 25, 1990 season. Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19: New York played keepaway from Buffalo's explosive offense, holding the ball for 41 minutes, but the Giants only survived thanks to Bills kicker Scott Norwood's missed 47-yard field goal in the final seconds.

9. Super Bowl 36, 2001 season. Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17: One of Super Sunday's biggest upsets, and the beginning of the Patriots' dynasty. Also, Adam Vinatieri kicked a game-winning, upright-splitting 48-yard field goal at the gun.

10. Super Bowl 46, 2011 season. Giants 21, Patriots 17: For the second time in five seasons, New York broke New England's heart, as the Giants scored a late go-ahead touchdown and weathered the Patriots' final drive.

Last year's Super Bowl was generously ranked at #31 of 53... Not so much because of the actual game, which ended with the Patriots beating the Rams 13-3, but because of the drama surrounding the Patriots getting their sixth title.

The Rams tied the 1971 Miami Dolphins for the fewest points in a Super Bowl, and that Dolphins game, where they lost 24-3 to the Dallas Cowboys, is ranked as the second-worst Super Bowl behind Seattle's blowout of the Broncos in 2014.

