The Best Summer Songs Of All Time

May 21, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
"Rolling Stone" put together a list of the 55 best summer songs of all time. 

Here are the Top 10:

1.  "I Like It", Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

2.  "Dancing in the Street", Martha and the Vandellas

3.  "Summertime Blues", Eddie Cochran

4.  "Old Town Road", Lil Nas X

5.  "School's Out", Alice Cooper

6.  "In My Feelings", Drake

7.  "California Girls", The Beach Boys

8.  "Rockaway Beach", The Ramones

9.  "Hot Fun in the Summertime", Sly & the Family Stone

10.  "Summer in the City", The Lovin' Spoonful

