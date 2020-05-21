The Best Summer Songs Of All Time
Are these really the best SUMMER songs ever?
May 21, 2020
"Rolling Stone" put together a list of the 55 best summer songs of all time.
Here are the Top 10:
1. "I Like It", Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin
2. "Dancing in the Street", Martha and the Vandellas
3. "Summertime Blues", Eddie Cochran
4. "Old Town Road", Lil Nas X
5. "School's Out", Alice Cooper
6. "In My Feelings", Drake
7. "California Girls", The Beach Boys
8. "Rockaway Beach", The Ramones
9. "Hot Fun in the Summertime", Sly & the Family Stone
10. "Summer in the City", The Lovin' Spoonful
