The Best Summer Songs Of All Time

"Rolling Stone" put together a list of the 55 best summer songs of all time.

Here are the Top 10:

1. "I Like It", Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

2. "Dancing in the Street", Martha and the Vandellas

3. "Summertime Blues", Eddie Cochran

4. "Old Town Road", Lil Nas X

5. "School's Out", Alice Cooper

6. "In My Feelings", Drake

7. "California Girls", The Beach Boys

8. "Rockaway Beach", The Ramones

9. "Hot Fun in the Summertime", Sly & the Family Stone

10. "Summer in the City", The Lovin' Spoonful

