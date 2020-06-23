The Best Shows Of 2020 So Far
Here are the BEST TV shows of the year so far...
June 23, 2020
"Rolling Stone" says that "Better Call Saul" is the best show of 2020 so far, followed by "Brockmire", "Normal People", "My Brilliant Friend", and "Better Things".
Here is their TOP 15 BEST TV SHOWS OF 2020 so far...
1. "Better Call Saul", AMC
2. "Brockmire", IFC
3. "Normal People", Hulu
4. "My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name", HBO
5. "Better Things", FX
6. "Ramy", Hulu
7. "Little America", AppleTV+
8. "The Good Place", NBC
9. "High Fidelity", Hulu
10. "What We Do in the Shadows", FX
11. "Bojack Horseman", Netflix
12. "The Plot Against America", HBO
13. "The Great", Hulu
14. "Devs", FX on Hulu
15. "Dave", FXX
