The Best Shows Of 2020 So Far

"Rolling Stone" says that "Better Call Saul" is the best show of 2020 so far, followed by "Brockmire", "Normal People", "My Brilliant Friend", and "Better Things".

Here is their TOP 15 BEST TV SHOWS OF 2020 so far...

1. "Better Call Saul", AMC

2. "Brockmire", IFC

3. "Normal People", Hulu

4. "My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name", HBO

5. "Better Things", FX

6. "Ramy", Hulu

7. "Little America", AppleTV+

8. "The Good Place", NBC

9. "High Fidelity", Hulu

10. "What We Do in the Shadows", FX

11. "Bojack Horseman", Netflix

12. "The Plot Against America", HBO

13. "The Great", Hulu

14. "Devs", FX on Hulu

15. "Dave", FXX

Click Here to see more.