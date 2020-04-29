The Best Series Finales Of The Past Decade

Are these really the BEST SERIES FINALES of the past ten years?

April 29, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
The Good Place

BroBible.com has a list of the 10 best TV show finales over the past 10 years, and, acording to them, "Game of Thrones" did NOT make the cut.

Here are the ones that did...

1.  "The Good Place"

2.  "The Americans"

3.  "Breaking Bad"

4.  "Fleabag"

5.  "Friday Night Lights"

6.  "Parks and Recreation"

7.  "The Leftovers"

8.  "Veep"

9.  "Schitt's Creek"

10.  "The Office"

Click Here to see more.

