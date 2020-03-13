The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Of All Time

"Rolling Stone" just ranked the top 50 science fiction TV shows of all time. And a few CURRENT shows ranked highly including "The Mandalorian" even though it's only had eight episodes to date.

Here are the Top 10...

1. The original "Star Trek" series that ran from 1966 to 1969.

2. "The Twilight Zone"

3. The reboot of "Battlestar Galactica" that aired between 2004 and 2009.

4. "Dr. Who"

5. "The Mandalorian"

6. "The Prisoner". A British show from the '60s, about a spy who gets imprisoned by a bunch of mysterious villagers. AMC did a six-part limited series remake in 2009.

7. "The X-Files"

8. "Westworld"

9. "Watchmen", which aired on HBO last year.

10. "Firefly", Joss Whedon's space western from 2002 that only lasted one season.

Click Here to see more.