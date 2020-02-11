The Best Movie Theme Songs Of The 1980s

Are these really the BEST movie theme songs of the 1980s?

February 11, 2020
ScreenRant.com has put together a list of the 10 best movie theme songs from the '80s...

1.  Prince, "Purple Rain", 1984 . . . from "Purple Rain"

2.  Ray Parker Jr., "Ghostbusters", 1984 . . . from "Ghostbusters"

3.  Kenny Loggins, "Danger Zone", 1986 . . . from "Top Gun"

4.  Survivor, "Eye of the Tiger", 1982 . . . from "Rocky 3"

5.  David Bowie, "Underground", 1986 . . . from "Labyrinth"

6.  Harold Faltermeyer, "Axel F", 1984 . . . the electronic instrumental theme from "Beverly Hills Cop"

7.  Prince, "Batdance", 1989 . . . from "Batman"

8.  Duran Duran, "A View to Kill", 1985 . . . from the James Bond movie "A View to Kill"

9.  Limahl, "The Neverending Story", 1984 . . . from "The Neverending Story"

10.  Huey Lewis and the News, "The Power of Love", 1985 . . . from "Back to the Future"

