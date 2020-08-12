Buzzfeed recently posted a list of the best movie cameos, and then added a second list made up of suggestions from readers of the first list.

Here are some of the highlights from both...

1. Christopher Lloyd as his "Back to the Future" character Doc Brown in "A Million Ways to Die in the West".

2. Bill Murray as himself in "Zombieland".

3. Matt Damon as Fiona's new boyfriend in "EuroTrip".

4. The Jonas Brothers as Cupid statues in "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian"

5. Emma Watson as herself in "This Is the End".

6. Brad Pitt as Vanisher in "Deadpool 2".

7. Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts in 2016's "Ghostbusters".

8. Billy Idol as himself in "The Wedding Singer".

9. Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in "Frozen".

10. Holly Robinson Peete, Peter DeLuise, and Johnny Depp reprising their roles from the original TV series in "21 Jump Street".

11. Keith Richards as Jack Sparrow's father in "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End".

12. Adam Lambert in "Bohemian Rhapsody".

13. Kurt Vonnegut as himself in Rodney Dangerfield's "Back to School"

14. Keanu Reeves in "Always Be My Maybe".

15. Chuck Norris as a dodgeball judge in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story".

