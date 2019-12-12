The Best Christmas Movies Of All Time

Are these really the BEST movies about Christmas?

December 12, 2019
A new survey asked 2,000 Americans what the BEST Christmas movie of ALL TIME is...

1.  "A Christmas Story"

2.  "A Charlie Brown Christmas"

3.  "It's a Wonderful Life"

4.  "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles"

5.  "Home Alone"

6.  "The Polar Express"

7.  "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

8.  "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9.  "The Shop Around the Corner"

10.  "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"

The survey also asked for the Best On-Screen SANTAS in Christmas movies, and the Top Five were the ones in:  "The Santa Clause", "Miracle on 34th Street", "A Christmas Story", "Santa Clause Is Coming to Town", and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer".

