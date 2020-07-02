The Best And The Worst Movies Released Over The Fourth Of July Weekend
What are the BEST and the WORST movies released over the Fourth of July holiday weekend?
TheRinger.com revisited PREVIOUS blockbusters released over the Fourth of July weekend and then ranked them.
They went back to 1985, when Hollywood first started releasing blockbusters for Independence Day.
Here's the Top 15:
1. "Independence Day" (1996)
2. "Back to the Future" (1985)
3. "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991)
4. "Coming to America" (1988)
5. "Men in Black" (1997)
6. "Armageddon" (1998)
7. "Apollo 13" (1995)
8. "Spider-Man Homecoming" (2017)
9. "Spider-Man 2" (2004)
10. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)
11. "A League of Their Own" (1992)
12. "South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut" (1999)
13. "Die Hard 2: Die Harder" (1990)
14. "Transformers" (2007)
15. "The Firm" (1993)
And here were the 10 WORST . . .
1. "Wild Wild West" (1999)
2. "The BFG" (2016)
3. "Lone Ranger" (2013)
4. "The Last Airbender" (2010)
5. "Judge Dredd" (1995)
6. "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle" (2000)
7. "License to Wed" (2007)
8. "Larry Crowne" (2011)
9. "I Love Trouble" (1994)
10. "Baby's Day Out" (1994)
