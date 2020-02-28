The Actual Names Of Shopaholics

A shopping website analyzed three years of data to find which NAMES came up the most often on big shoppers, and which names came up the least.

Women named Karen and Courtney, and men named Josh and Chris, are most likely to shop online a ton.

And women named Emma and Katie, and men named Matthew and Jack, are the most likely to be frugal.

The study also found two-thirds of people admit they've overspent on online shopping at some point.

