"Stop 'The Exorcist' Remake" Petition

A "reboot" of "The Exorcist" is scheduled for a 2021 release, and there's a petition at Change.org to STOP IT.

It says, quote, "'The Exorcist' is . . . a horror classic and one of the scariest movies ever made if not the scariest. The original movie was made in the seventies and is still relevant today . . .

"We, horror fans, moviegoers, cinephiles, movie buffs do not want or need a remake and this petition is to stop the greedy Hollywood machine [from] remaking 'The Exorcist' as we all already know that a remake will never equal the original.

"Stop spending millions in remaking great movies and hire people who can create new original stories instead."

The original "Exorcist" came out in 1973. It was followed in 1977 by "Exorcist 2: The Heretic" and 1990's "Exorcist 3: Legion".

Click Here to see more.