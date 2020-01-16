Sequels That Took A Long Time To Hit The Screen

"Bad Boys For Life" hits theaters tomorrow, 17 years after "Bad Boys 2". But that's not the longest gap in between sequels.

Here's a list of sequels that took a long time to materialize...

1. There was a 20-year gap between 1988's "Rambo 3" and 2008's "Rambo".

2. In 2014, we were "treated" to "Dumb and Dumber To". It wasn't worth the 20-year wait. (The original came out in '94.)

3. There had been talk of a sequel to 1996's "Trainspotting" for years. But it finally hit theaters in 2017 . . . a 21-year wait.

4. Michael Douglas' Gordon Gekko became a cultural icon after "Wall Street" came out in 1987. But the character wouldn't return until 23 years later, in 2010's "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps".

5. "Psycho 2" came out in 1983 . . . 23 years after the original (1960).

6. The 1986 film "The Color of Money", starring Tom Cruise and Paul Newman, is a sequel to Newman's "The Hustler", which came out in '61. That's a 25-year gap.

7. "Tron" did okay when it came out in 1982, but it didn't make enough money for Disney to consider a sequel until 2010's "Tron Legacy" . . . 28 years later.

8. Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau finally got around to making "The Odd Couple 2" in 1998 . . . 30 years after the original (1968).

9. After "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" came out in 1985, fans had to wait 30 years for "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015. By then, Mel Gibson was too old to play the character, but people didn't seem to mind Tom Hardy's take.

10. "Blade Runner 2049" took 35 years to hit the screen. The original "Blade Runner" came out in 1982.

