Pop Culture Events From Ten Years Ago

Buzzfeed has a list of pop culture stories that happened 10 years ago this month, in March of 2010. And here are 15 highlights from it...

1. The cast of "Glee" announced their first tour. The show was just under a year old at that point. It ran from 2009 to 2015.

2. Ricky Martin came out as gay in an open letter on his website.

3. The Tiger Woods cheating scandal was dominating headlines. The "National Enquirer" broke the story in November of 2009. But it was still all over the news four months later. His divorce was finalized in August of 2010.

4. In March of 2010, we found out Chris Evans would be starring in the upcoming "Captain America" movie. He's now played him in ELEVEN different movies.

5. Kim Kardashian and NFL star Reggie Bush broke up. She started dating NBA player Kris Humphries later that year . . . got married eight months later . . . filed for divorce 72 days after that . . . and married Kanye West in 2014.

6. Jay Leno returned to host "The Tonight Show" after Conan O'Brien got the boot.

7. Reality star Jesse James issued a public apology after he was caught cheating on Sandra Bullock. She filed for divorce a month later.

8. Corey Haim died of pneumonia at age 38. Today is the 10th anniversary.

9. Zach Braff announced on Facebook that "Scrubs" would be ending after nine seasons.

10. Betty White was suddenly America's sweetheart, and NBC announced she'd be hosting "SNL". She was a fresh-faced 88-year-old at the time.

11. The big movies hitting theaters included "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" . . . the live-action "Alice in Wonderland" . . . and the first "Hot Tub Time Machine" movie.

12. Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin co-hosted the "Academy Awards". Yes, back when they still HAD a host. Winners included Sandra Bullock for "The Blind Side" and Christoph Waltz for "Inglourious Basterds".

13. Lady Gaga released her music video for "Telephone", featuring Beyoncé.

14. The most popular songs were "Imma Be" by The Black Eyed Peas . . . "Break Your Heart" by Taio Cruz . . . and "Rude Boy" by Rihanna.

15. Lindsay Lohan sued E-Trade for $100 million. She claimed that a "milkaholic" baby in their Super Bowl ad was based on her, because its name was Lindsay. They ended up settling a few months later for an undisclosed amount.

Click Here to see more.