You might be surprised how often your virtual assistant THINKS you're asking it a question. Because a new study in Germany found a ton of words that can accidentally trigger Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Researchers set devices up next to TVs, and played hundreds of hours of shows, like "Game of Thrones", "Modern Family", "House of Cards" and news broadcasts. And they found over 1,000 words and phrases that can trigger them.

They haven't released the full list yet, but here are a few examples...

1. Alexa can be triggered by the words "unacceptable" . . . "election" . . . and "a letter."

2. Google Home can be triggered by "Okay, cool" and "Okay, who's reading."

3. Siri can be triggered by "a city" and "Hey, Jerry."

4. Microsoft Cortana gets confused by the word, "Montana."

Click Here to see more.