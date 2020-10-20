Petition Calls For Empty Blockbuster To Become Museum

There's only ONE Blockbuster left that's still operating... But there's a Blockbuster in Georgian Bluffs, Ontario, Canada that shut down in 2011 but still looks just like a Blockbuster. It has the classic sign, the blue and yellow awnings, and everything.

So now there's a petition going around to preserve it forever as a MUSEUM. It has more than 1,800 signatures so far.

