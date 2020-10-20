Petition Calls For Empty Blockbuster To Become Museum

There's only ONE Blockbuster left that's still operating...  But there's a Blockbuster in Georgian Bluffs, Ontario, Canada that shut down in 2011 but still looks just like a Blockbuster.  It has the classic sign, the blue and yellow awnings, and everything.

So now there's a petition going around to preserve it forever as a MUSEUM.  It has more than 1,800 signatures so far.

Click Here to see more.

 

 

