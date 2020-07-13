Our Most Prized Possessions

What is your mosr PRIZED POSSESSION?

July 13, 2020
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
family heirloom

A new survey asked people to name their most prized possessions.  And quite a few of the top 10 things, including the number one answer, are irreplaceable because of what they MEAN, not what they're worth.  

Here's the top 10...

1.  Family photos.

2.  A wedding ring.

3.  A piece of jewelry.

4.  An engagement ring.

5.  A family heirloom.

6.  A laptop computer.

7.  A car.

8.  A wedding dress.

9.  A child's memory box.

10.  A TV.

The survey also found 42% of people have an heirloom that's been in the family for at least 50 years. 

