Our Most Prized Possessions

A new survey asked people to name their most prized possessions. And quite a few of the top 10 things, including the number one answer, are irreplaceable because of what they MEAN, not what they're worth.

Here's the top 10...

1. Family photos.

2. A wedding ring.

3. A piece of jewelry.

4. An engagement ring.

5. A family heirloom.

6. A laptop computer.

7. A car.

8. A wedding dress.

9. A child's memory box.

10. A TV.

The survey also found 42% of people have an heirloom that's been in the family for at least 50 years.

