Netflix's Most Popular Original Movies

Netflix released a list of their 10 most-watched ORIGINAL movies... Along with how many times they were viewed in their first four weeks of availability.

Here they are...

1. "Extraction" with Chris Hemsworth, 99 million views

2. "Bird Box" with Sandra Bullock, 89 million views

3. "Spenser Confidential" with Mark Wahlberg, 85 million views

4. "6 Underground" with Ryan Reynolds, 83 million views

5. "Murder Mystery" with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, 83 million views

6. "The Irishman" with Robert De Niro, 64 million views

7. "Triple Frontier" with Ben Affleck, 63 million views

8. "The Wrong Missy" with David Spade, 59 million views

9. The Spanish horror movie "The Platform", 56 million views

10. The teen romantic comedy "The Perfect Date", 55 million views

Click Here to see more.